This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
10 Copycat Disney Recipes to Make When You're Homesick For the Parks

Craving a Dole Whip? Would do anything for a caramel apple? Dreaming of a sweet, chocolate-covered marshmallow pop? We feel you. If you're extremely homesick for a visit to Disneyland or Disney World, take a look at these copycat recipes from the parks that you can re-create in the comfort of your home.

Minnie Mouse Cupcakes
Mac and Cheese Cones
DIY Pineapple Ice Cream
Homemade Churros
Mickey Mouse Marshmallow Wands
Frozen Avocado Margarita
Snickerdoodle Cookies
Minnie Mouse Caramel Apples
Vegan Pineapple Soft Serve
Chewbacca Cupcakes
