8 Surprising Food Facts Every Costco Shopper Needs to Know

There's so much to love about Costco, including fun facts you might not have heard before. We reached out to a Costco representative to get the scoop on little-known food facts about one of the most budget-friendly grocery stores in the nation to hear about some of the store's fascinating stats. From shocking tidbits about the crazy-popular rotisserie chicken to refreshing facts about some of the cheapest food-court eats, these facts will surprise and delight any major Costco fan. After testing your knowledge, check out some of our favorite foods from Costco plus more grocery store policies you should be taking advantage of.

  1. Costco has sold more than 600 million rotisserie chickens worldwide.
  2. That's more than 208,000 per day and 56 million in the year of 2015 alone.
  3. The pumpkin pies have been the same price since 1995 ($6).
  4. Customers also love the dinner rolls; more than 17 million were sold in just three days leading up to Thanksgiving in 2015.
  5. Costco's head wine buyer, Annette Alvarez-Peters, was featured as one of Food & Wine's most innovative women in food and drink in 2014.
  6. Costco's classic hot dog and soda combo meal is the same price it was 30 years ago, $1.50. In 2015, Costco sold more than 120 million hot-dog-and-soda combinations worldwide, including more than 80 million in the US.
  7. People are in a pretty serious relationship with Costco's famous pizza. In 2015, Costco food courts sold 19 million whole pizzas and 53 million pizza slices.
  8. People really love Jelly Belly jelly beans. In 2015, Costco sold enough Jelly Belly jelly beans that if you laid them end to end, they would wrap around Earth's equator — that's 24,901 miles.
Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
