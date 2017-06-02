Cracker Barrel's Oozing S'mores Dessert Is All You Need This Summer — No Campfire Required

 Skip Nav
Nothing says Summer like a campfire-cooked dessert, and Cracker Barrel has unveiled a new oozing treat to answer all of our s'mores needs. The new Campfire S'more dessert starts with a graham cracker crust under a chocolate fudge brownie and is topped with a toasted marshmallow (of course) and melted Hershey's milk chocolate on top. The sweet treat is completed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and Hershey's chocolate drizzled over it. If it sounds incredible, that's because it is.

This over-the-top dessert is the creation of our Summer dreams, and the best part is, we don't have to do any of the work to get the perfect s'more! The chain has also announced new Summer meals like Campfire Chicken, Campfire Beef, and more, all of which are wrapped in tin foil and served with Cracker Barrel's famous flaky biscuits or corn muffins.

The drool-worthy Cracker Barrel Campfire Meals will be available through Aug. 6, which gives us plenty of time to get our s'more on!

Image Source: Cracker Barrel
