35 Mind-Blowing Variations on Summer's Greatest Sweet (the S'more)

Gooey s'mores assembled fireside are near unbeatable, but for those times when a campfire or fireplace is out of reach, these s'mores-inspired treats will fill the void, and then some. We've rounded up 35 stellar alternatives, from Biscoff s'mores seven-layer bars to s'mores waffle sundaes to even ice cream modeled after the summertime treat.

S'mores Pudding Pie
S'mores Pretzel Hand Pies
S'mores Ice Cream
S'mores Dip
S'mores Bar Cookies
S'mores Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
S'mores Pavlova
S'mores Mousse
S'mores Waffle Ice Cream Sundaes
S'mores Oatmeal Kiss Cookies
S'mores Brownies
S'mores Hand Pies
S'mores French Toast
S'mores Pumpkin Pie
S'mores Cinnamon Roll Cake
S'mores Granola
S'mores Ice Cream Sandwiches
S'mores Sandwich Cookies
S'mores Pop-Tarts
S'mores Snack Mix
Frozen S'mores
Meringue S'mores
S'mores Trifles
Biscoff S'mores Seven-Layer Bars
Peanut Butter S'mores Galette
S'mores Popcorn
Chocolate Chip Cookie S'mores
S'mores Marshmallow Shooters
No-Bake S'mores Cheesecake
Pumpkin S'more Doughnut Muffins
