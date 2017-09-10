Disney Beauty and the Beast Soup Pot by Le Creuset in Soleil
Belle's Dress Inspired This Stunning Beauty and the Beast Pot
The beautiful blue Le Creuset Beauty and the Beast Soup Pot may be sold out, but Disney and Le Creuset will release a brand-new color of the BATB pot this month on Sept. 15. Inspired by Belle's yellow gown, the new enameled cast-iron soup pot (made in France, of course) is glazed in a stunning Soleil shade. It features the movie's signature red roses painted on the lid and a regal golden handle with a "Be Our Guest" cursive inscription. Only 1,000 of these limited-edition pots have been made to be sold exclusively on Le Creuset's website and in its signature stores as well as the Disney Store. Each pot may set you back $280, but you can expect a lifetime of cooking soups and stews while happily humming the iconic soundtrack.
Image Source: Le Creuset