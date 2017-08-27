 Skip Nav
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
Ina Garten
Ina Garten Swears by This 6-Ingredient Summer Pasta Recipe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can Now Get Disney's Citrus Swirl Ice Cream Dunked in Orange Soda!

At Disney, dessert is never understated. In true fashion, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park just unveiled a new ice cream float that is incredibly over the top. The Citrus Swirl Orange Float consists of orange and vanilla soft serve that's just swimming in a cup of orange soda.

Based on our Instagram search, the ice cream float became available at the Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland sometime in mid-August. The reviews are in and apparently it's "DELICIOUS," to use a direct quote from one lucky Disney blogger who tried it. According to the Disney Food Blog, the sweet treat is not currently printed on the menu, but visitors are absolutely allowed to order it.

Related
It's Scary How Much We Want to Inhale All of Disney's Halloween Party Desserts

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldFood NewsDisneyIce CreamDessert
Join The Conversation
Food News
Prepare to Turn Into a Pumpkin — This New Fall Popcorn Is Wildly Addictive
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pickle-Flavored Chips
Food News
All the Pickle-Flavored Chips Your Taste Buds Could Ever Possibly Desire
by Victoria Messina
The Best Healthy Zucchini Recipes
Healthy Recipes
28 Healthy Zucchini Recipes That Go Beyond Zoodles
by Nile Cappello
Movies That Make You Cry
Movies
12 Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Unicorn Bark Recipe
Holiday Food
Stop What You're Doing and Admire This Perfect Unicorn Bark — and Then DIY It!
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds