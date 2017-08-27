You Can Now Get Disney's Citrus Swirl Ice Cream Dunked in Orange Soda!

At Disney, dessert is never understated. In true fashion, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park just unveiled a new ice cream float that is incredibly over the top. The Citrus Swirl Orange Float consists of orange and vanilla soft serve that's just swimming in a cup of orange soda.

Based on our Instagram search, the ice cream float became available at the Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland sometime in mid-August. The reviews are in and apparently it's "DELICIOUS," to use a direct quote from one lucky Disney blogger who tried it. According to the Disney Food Blog, the sweet treat is not currently printed on the menu, but visitors are absolutely allowed to order it.