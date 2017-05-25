 Skip Nav
Nope, That's Not a Storm Cloud — It's Disney's New Light-Up Cotton Candy!
Nope, That's Not a Storm Cloud — It's Disney's New Light-Up Cotton Candy!

If you're walking around a Disney park and notice people munching on what appear to be tiny lightning clouds, don't be alarmed — they're probably just Disney's new glowing cotton candy! The concept behind this oh-so-Instagrammable snack is simple: cotton candy perched on a glowing cone, which makes the entire dessert snack glow different colors.

One version of the light-up fairy floss was released to go along with Disney California Adventure's World of Color show, but there are also versions available from cotton candy vendors at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and foreign Disney parks like Tokyo and Hong Kong. Read on for photos of the beautiful treat (and press play on a spectacular video example) to inspire your next Disney snack session.

Walt Disney WorldCotton CandyDisneylandFood NewsDisneyFood TrendsCandy
