1 of Disneyland's Tastiest Snacks Is Now Available as a Friggin' Doughnut!

Attention, Disney fans: this is NOT a drill! The beloved Matterhorn macaroon cookie, formed in the image of Disneyland's classic Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction, is officially available in doughnut form. We're talking a full-on doughnut adorned in toasted coconut, a caramel drizzle, and mountains of the famous macaroons piled on top, available in limited batches at the Coffee Cart on Main Street for around $6.

Of course, the doughnut offerings are different day to day, so it's a gamble if you're only visiting the park for one day. But for dedicated doughnut connoisseurs, season pass holders, and multiday visitors, it's certainly a worthwhile effort to swing by and scope out the doughnut situation. Read on for photos of the delightfully doughy macaroon creations!