Disney's Spooky Macaron Dessert Is Oozing With Charcoal-Cherry Ice Cream

We've been saying it for weeks now, but Disney is really upping its Halloween menu this year. In addition to many eye-catching snacks and those viral Oogie Boogie popcorn buckets, a new offering is becoming increasingly more popular on Instagram: the "Spider Silk" macaron ice cream sandwich.

Available at Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream in Disney's California Adventure, the dessert consists of two massive black macarons, charcoal-cherry ice cream, raspberry sauce, and popping candy. The indulgent treat is priced at $7. It's quickly becoming a seasonal favorite, with one Disney blogger writing, "This tasted pretty incredible! I try a lot of things at the DLR [Disneyland Resort] and this one blew me out of the water!"