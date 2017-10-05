 Skip Nav
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
An Unexpected Way to Prevent Avocados From Browning
Disney's Spooky Macaron Dessert Is Oozing With Charcoal-Cherry Ice Cream

We've been saying it for weeks now, but Disney is really upping its Halloween menu this year. In addition to many eye-catching snacks and those viral Oogie Boogie popcorn buckets, a new offering is becoming increasingly more popular on Instagram: the "Spider Silk" macaron ice cream sandwich.

Available at Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream in Disney's California Adventure, the dessert consists of two massive black macarons, charcoal-cherry ice cream, raspberry sauce, and popping candy. The indulgent treat is priced at $7. It's quickly becoming a seasonal favorite, with one Disney blogger writing, "This tasted pretty incredible! I try a lot of things at the DLR [Disneyland Resort] and this one blew me out of the water!"

People Are Going Batsh*t Crazy Over This Goth Halloween Sundae at Disneyland

