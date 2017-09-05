 Skip Nav
Dunkin' Donuts Ice-Cream-Flavored Coffees For Summer 2018

Drumroll Please — Here Are the Ice-Cream-Inspired Coffees Coming to Dunkin'

🎉The results are in! 🎉You voted & we're happy to announce your fave @baskinrobbins inspired iced coffee flavors that could land back on the menu in 2018 are: Butter Pecan, Pistachio & Cookie Dough. ☀️🍦

A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on

The results of the most important poll of the year are in! After offering Dunkin' Donuts fans the choice of bringing back Baskin Robbins-inspired coffee flavors, you all weighed in and selected Butter Pecan, Pistachio, and Cookie Dough. Sorry, Rocky Road and Jamocha Almond Fudge, but you're out.

The three winning flavors, based on Baskin Robbins' most popular scoop options, could end up on the Dunkin' Donuts coffee menu in 2018. Yes, we have to wait all the way until 2018, but with how delicious that Butter Pecan flavor is, it might just be worth it!

