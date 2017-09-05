Drumroll Please — Here Are the Ice-Cream-Inspired Coffees Coming to Dunkin'

The results of the most important poll of the year are in! After offering Dunkin' Donuts fans the choice of bringing back Baskin Robbins-inspired coffee flavors, you all weighed in and selected Butter Pecan, Pistachio, and Cookie Dough. Sorry, Rocky Road and Jamocha Almond Fudge, but you're out.

The three winning flavors, based on Baskin Robbins' most popular scoop options, could end up on the Dunkin' Donuts coffee menu in 2018. Yes, we have to wait all the way until 2018, but with how delicious that Butter Pecan flavor is, it might just be worth it!