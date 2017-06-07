Yo, Dunkin' Donuts Has Brownie-Topped Doughnuts, and We'll Take a Dozen

Image Source: Dunkin' Donuts

It feels like every day we're discovering a new drool-worthy food item from the UK that has us ready to pack our bags and move, and the latest creation from Dunkin' Donuts does exactly that and so much more. Meet the Raspberry Chocolate Brownie Doughnut. Combining two of our all-time favorite desserts, Dunkin' has done it again.

The chocolate frosted doughnut is filled with a raspberry jelly, topped with a delicious miniature brownie, and drizzled with vanilla frosting. Although the treat is currently only available overseas, it definitely reminds us of the brownie-themed Valentine's Day menu at Dunkin' Donuts in the United States. But instead of adding the brownie to the doughnut mix, this UK version simply adds the brownie to the top of the doughnut. So classy, UK.