Ree Drummond Calls This 1-Pan Chicken Recipe "Lip-Licking Lusciousness!"

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is working on a new cookbook of easy, weeknight dinners, and she recently let us in on one of the new recipes, a one-pan chicken. "I won't make you wait," she told fans on Instagram. Here's the method: on a sheet pan, combine chicken legs, lemon slices, garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. Bake in a 400°F oven for 40-45 minutes, "shaking the pan along the way." Can you see all those caramelized cloves of garlic? Mmm . . . Ree calls it "lip-licking lusciousness." Though it's intended for supper, Ree admitted that she "just had it for lunch." I guess we'll have to add this dish to the list of Ree's best chicken recipes.