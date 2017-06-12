 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ree Drummond Calls This 1-Pan Chicken Recipe "Lip-Licking Lusciousness!"
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
Food Video
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Summer
Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead

Easy Chicken Recipe From Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond Calls This 1-Pan Chicken Recipe "Lip-Licking Lusciousness!"

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is working on a new cookbook of easy, weeknight dinners, and she recently let us in on one of the new recipes, a one-pan chicken. "I won't make you wait," she told fans on Instagram. Here's the method: on a sheet pan, combine chicken legs, lemon slices, garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. Bake in a 400°F oven for 40-45 minutes, "shaking the pan along the way." Can you see all those caramelized cloves of garlic? Mmm . . . Ree calls it "lip-licking lusciousness." Though it's intended for supper, Ree admitted that she "just had it for lunch." I guess we'll have to add this dish to the list of Ree's best chicken recipes.

Join the conversation
Ree DrummondOne-panEasy RecipesFood NetworkCookbooksDinnerRecipesChicken
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
This Bite-Size Recipe Proves There's S'more Reasons to Love Your Muffin Tin
by Erin Cullum
Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe
Original Recipes
20-Minute Sheet-Pan Fajitas Will Transform Your Weeknight Dinner Routine
by Erin Cullum
Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
by Brandi Milloy
Easy Vegan Avocado Pasta Recipe
Original Recipes
Avocado Pasta Is Sorta Like Coating Noodles in Guacamole
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best New Food Products | June 2017
Shopping Guide
What's New in Food This June
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds