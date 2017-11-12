 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
One-Pot (or Rather, Pan) Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Kitchens
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened

Easy Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment

Family members and longtime friends often take great amusement at my career of choice, as I was a remarkably picky eater in my early years. I was no run-of-the-mill fussy child; until my teens, I turned my nose up at even the most basic, revered, and seemingly inoffensive of comfort foods: mashed potatoes. Perhaps I was prejudiced against the delightful spud due to an early negative experience — in the wrong hands they can be reminiscent of wallpaper paste — yet still, of all of my food phobias I've overcome, this might be the craziest and most embarrassing.

Since that first revelatory bite, I've devoured them with relish and have experimented with all sorts of novel add-ins, but I keep coming back to their most simple, unadorned iteration. Bolstered by naught but cream, butter, and salt, this pared-down side might not sound like much to write home about, but don't let that dissuade you. Rather, these are the essence of potato and more than worthy of your Thanksgiving table this year.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Notes

I like to keep the skins on the potatoes as it adds texture and flavor, but for a smoother, less rustic mash, peel them before boiling. If using larger potatoes, quarter them, and check for doneness earlier (around the 15-minute mark) checking every few minutes till they're done. This recipe is easily doubled. To make garlic mashed potatoes, add the cloves from one head of roasted garlic.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 pounds small yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed clean and halved
  2. 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  3. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cream (or more to taste)
  4. About 1 teaspoon kosher salt, to taste
  5. Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  1. Fill a 6+-quart capacity stockpot with water, and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes, and boil for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes can easily be pierced with a fork.
  2. Drain the water from the potatoes, and add them to the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter, cream, salt, and pepper, and beat, using the paddle attachment, until thoroughly combined and smooth.
  3. Adjust to taste with salt and cream.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Potato
Yield
Serves 4
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Holiday LivingOriginal RecipesPotatoesSide DishesRecipesThanksgivingMashed PotatoesHoliday
Holiday Fashion
Your Stylish Guide to Packing For Thanksgiving
by Sarah Wasilak
Chewy Sugar Cookie Recipe
Holiday Food
Holiday Sugar Cookies the Lazy Girl's Way
by Nicole Perry
Surviving the Holidays After Divorce
Holiday For Kids
Holidays Apart: A Divorced Thanksgiving (and Christmas)
by Laura Lifshitz
Funny Tweets About Latin Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving
These Tweets Hilariously Show What Thanksgiving in a Latino Household Is Like
by Alessandra Foresto
Latin Family Thanksgiving Traditions
Thanksgiving
8 Ways Latin Families Make Thanksgiving Their Own
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds