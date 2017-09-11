Quarter-Life Crisis Queso Is Here to Calm You the F*ck Down

Few foods in life comfort me more than queso — like, orangey, runny, not-at-all-natural queso. I also happen to have just turned 25, and the quarter-life crises are setting in. So naturally, this recipe for Quarter-Life Queso from Hot Mess Kitchen: Recipes For Your Delicious Disastrous Life by Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman, out Sept. 12, is speaking to me on a spiritual level.

Hot Mess Kitchen is the cookbook for millennial women who are still figuring it all out in the real world, much less in the kitchen. The cookbook is filled with laugh-out-loud-worthy essays and recipes like Netflix and Chili Con Carne, Paleo Pain in the (Admittedly, Well-Toned) Butt Curry, and I Created a Relationship in My Mind Cupcakes. And it's no wonder the book is so funny: Miranda Berman is a writer for The Mindy Project (and Mindy Kaling wrote the foreword!).

If your definition of a good time involves canceling plans to go out and eating chips and cheese while watching TV instead, then this easy queso with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and green chilies will be on your to do-list, too. Finally practice meditation? Maybe next year. Hit the gym every day? Nah. Make this queso and call it a productive day? Count us in.