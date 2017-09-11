Easy Queso Recipe
Quarter-Life Crisis Queso Is Here to Calm You the F*ck Down
Few foods in life comfort me more than queso — like, orangey, runny, not-at-all-natural queso. I also happen to have just turned 25, and the quarter-life crises are setting in. So naturally, this recipe for Quarter-Life Queso from Hot Mess Kitchen: Recipes For Your Delicious Disastrous Life by Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman, out Sept. 12, is speaking to me on a spiritual level.
Hot Mess Kitchen is the cookbook for millennial women who are still figuring it all out in the real world, much less in the kitchen. The cookbook is filled with laugh-out-loud-worthy essays and recipes like Netflix and Chili Con Carne, Paleo Pain in the (Admittedly, Well-Toned) Butt Curry, and I Created a Relationship in My Mind Cupcakes. And it's no wonder the book is so funny: Miranda Berman is a writer for The Mindy Project (and Mindy Kaling wrote the foreword!).
If your definition of a good time involves canceling plans to go out and eating chips and cheese while watching TV instead, then this easy queso with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and green chilies will be on your to do-list, too. Finally practice meditation? Maybe next year. Hit the gym every day? Nah. Make this queso and call it a productive day? Count us in.
Quarter-Life Crisis Queso
From Hot Mess Kitchen: Recipes For Your Delicious Disastrous Life by Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 1/4 cup cream cheese
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, freshly shredded
- 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, or 1 fresh jalapeño, chopped
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in the cornstarch until combined and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the evaporated milk and whisk until combined and smooth. Add the cream cheese and whisk until melted. Add half of the cheddar and stir until melted. Repeat with the rest of the cheddar. Stir in the green chilies and tomatoes until combined. Stir in the salt.
- Serve immediately with chips.
Source: Excerpted from Hot Mess Kitchen: Recipes For Your Delicious Disastrous Life by Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman. Copyright © 2017 by Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.
Information
- Category
- Dips, Appetizers
- Cuisine
- North American
- Yield
- Serves 4-6