 Skip Nav
Kitchens
15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over
Recipes
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master

Entenmann's Confetti Pancake and Waffle Mix

OMG, Entenmann's Confetti Pancake Mix Makes Every Day Your Birthday

It's not that we wouldn't condone eating Funfetti cake for breakfast, but Entenmann's has a new pancake mix that's a little more appropriate. The Entenmann's Confetti Pancake & Waffle Mix allows you to make fluffy pancakes or waffles filled with plenty of colorful sprinkles, and we're suddenly feeling like treating every morning like it's our birthday! You might have spotted this new mix on shelves at Walmart already, but Instagram user The Junk Food Aisle shared that they found them at Pay Less Super Market in Indiana, too. Entenmann's Pancake & Waffle Mix flavor lineup also includes Banana Toffee and Red Velvet, so there's something to choose for everyone's sugary breakfast cravings.

If you can't find these glorious products in stores or if you're feeling especially adventurous on a Saturday morning, you can make homemade Funfetti pancakes entirely from scratch.

Join the conversation
FunfettiWafflesFood NewsPancakesBreakfast
Food News
OMG Moët Now Sells Mini Bottles of Champagne by the 6-Pack Like Beer
by Anna Monette Roberts
Video of Gordon Ramsay Spitting Out Sushi Pizza
Gordon Ramsay
by Erin Cullum
What to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is Exactly What You Need to Eat For Breakfast to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Jeff Mauro's Sandwich Tips
Celebrity Chefs
The 1 Thing You Should Never Put on a Sandwich, According to the Sandwich King Himself
by Samantha Netkin
Where to Buy Whole Foods Boozy Milkshakes
Food News
Hold the Phone: Whole Foods Is Just Casually Serving Boozy Milkshakes?!
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds