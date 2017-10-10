OMG, Entenmann's Confetti Pancake Mix Makes Every Day Your Birthday

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

It's not that we wouldn't condone eating Funfetti cake for breakfast, but Entenmann's has a new pancake mix that's a little more appropriate. The Entenmann's Confetti Pancake & Waffle Mix allows you to make fluffy pancakes or waffles filled with plenty of colorful sprinkles, and we're suddenly feeling like treating every morning like it's our birthday! You might have spotted this new mix on shelves at Walmart already, but Instagram user The Junk Food Aisle shared that they found them at Pay Less Super Market in Indiana, too. Entenmann's Pancake & Waffle Mix flavor lineup also includes Banana Toffee and Red Velvet, so there's something to choose for everyone's sugary breakfast cravings.

If you can't find these glorious products in stores or if you're feeling especially adventurous on a Saturday morning, you can make homemade Funfetti pancakes entirely from scratch.