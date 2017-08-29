ICYMI, There's a Finnish Word For Getting Drunk at Home in Your Underwear

Did you know there is a Finish word for drinking at home in your underwear? Indeed, Finland's Tourism Board put together a dictionary (complete with accompanying emojis you can download) of "hard-to-describe Finnish emotions, words, and customs." Included in the list of 56 phrases is kalsarikännit (pronounced cal-sar-y-cuhn-eet). It describes the "feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear — with no intention of going out. A drink. At home. In your underwear. And there is a word for it."

If only we knew how to casually use kalsarikännit into a sentence. The Chicago Tribune questions what part of speech is kalsarikännit? Frankly, I don't know either. Until I cross paths with a Finnish person who can correct me, I guess I'll just use it as an ambiguous verb-noun-adjective. "Sorry, friends. Tonight calls for a kalsarikännit. I literally cannot wear pants a minute longer. I have only the physical strength to hold a glass of wine. You can find me on my couch. Bye." Thank you Finland for legitimizing this awesome, totally relaxing custom.