Freezable Casserole Recipe
Taste Nostalgia Itself With This Freezable, Texas-Inspired King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Growing up in Texas, almost every mom-and-pop restaurant has a fridge full of takeaway casseroles, and king ranch chicken is one of the most popular. It's a hearty meal that spans the seasons, especially during crazy holiday weekends. Plus, it's always good to have a casserole in the freezer for a homemade yet simple dinner option.
For those unfamiliar with king ranch chicken, it's essentially a Tex-Mex casserole filled with cheese, chicken, aromatic vegetables, and corn tortillas.
Here's the greatest part about this casserole: it's easy to double — or even triple! — this recipe to stock up your freezer.
Serve this with a crunchy green salad, collard greens, or other favorite vegetable.
From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Food Make cleanup a breeze by using disposable tin containers rather than glass or enameled cast iron. If you plan on freezing the casserole, there is no need to bake it. Simply wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, date it, and be sure to eat it within three months. When you are ready to bake, remove the plastic wrap, and complete step four of the directions.
