 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget

Freezable Casserole Recipe

Taste Nostalgia Itself With This Freezable, Texas-Inspired King Ranch Chicken Casserole


Growing up in Texas, almost every mom-and-pop restaurant has a fridge full of takeaway casseroles, and king ranch chicken is one of the most popular. It's a hearty meal that spans the seasons, especially during crazy holiday weekends. Plus, it's always good to have a casserole in the freezer for a homemade yet simple dinner option.


For those unfamiliar with king ranch chicken, it's essentially a Tex-Mex casserole filled with cheese, chicken, aromatic vegetables, and corn tortillas.


Here's the greatest part about this casserole: it's easy to double — or even triple! — this recipe to stock up your freezer.


Serve this with a crunchy green salad, collard greens, or other favorite vegetable.

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Notes

Make cleanup a breeze by using disposable tin containers rather than glass or enameled cast iron. If you plan on freezing the casserole, there is no need to bake it. Simply wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, date it, and be sure to eat it within three months. When you are ready to bake, remove the plastic wrap, and complete step four of the directions.

King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups chicken broth
  2. 1 cup semicondensed cream of mushroom soup, such as Amy's
  3. 1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers
  4. 2 tablespoons canola oil
  5. 1 onion, chopped
  6. 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  7. 1 teaspoon chili powder
  8. Garlic salt, to taste
  9. 1 12-ounce package corn tortillas, sliced into 1-inch strips
  10. 3 cups chicken breast meat, shredded
  11. 10 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

  1. Set oven to 350ºF. Combine chicken broth, mushroom soup, and tomatoes with green chiles in a large liquid measuring cup.
  2. In a sauté pan, heat one tablespoon oil over high heat. Add chopped onion, and sauté for 5 to 10 minutes without stirring, until brown on one side. Stir once, and allow to sauté another 5 to 10 minutes, until brown on the other side. Add bell pepper and chili powder, and cook another 5 minutes, until bell pepper is wilted. Sprinkle garlic salt or regular salt to taste.
  3. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, grease the bottom and sides with remaining oil. Cover the bottom with a third of the tortilla strips. Spread half the sautéed vegetables and shredded chicken over the tortilla strips. Pour a third of the soup mixture over the casserole, then sprinkle a third of the cheese on top. Create a second layer of tortilla strips, and add the same fillings. Top the casserole with a third layer of tortilla strips, and sprinkle the remaining cheese over.
  4. Cover the casserole dish with foil, and bake for 30 to 45 minutes. Uncover the casserole, and set the oven to broil. Broil the top of the casserole until cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
Serves 4

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Original RecipesOne Pot MealsFast And EasyCasserolesTex-MexComfort FoodsDinnerRecipesChicken
charleigh charleigh 5 years
aweston? I checked out your enchilada recipe, and it looks really great! I am sure glad you put the recipe up as I am sure going to make it! Looks like a comfort food for cold or stormy days and nights! Looks Delicious!
charleigh charleigh 5 years
Most people who live in Tx know of the King Ranch Recipes. Being from N.M. We make enchiladas, but ours are staked. Also? We have never used a cream of chicken soup. Most tof us that still cook the old way, love stacked and not rolled enchildadas or as in a casserole. I guess it just depends on your taste and how you grew up. I have had this casserole and it is good. But hte calories are way up there. I think if you would want one of their cook-books? You can look up King Ranch Recipes or Cook-books in Tx. I have one, but it was a gift so I don't really know where my girlfriend got it.
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 5 years
So funny. I was searching for casserole recipes the other day and discovered King Ranch chicken. never heard of it before this week!
lauren lauren 5 years
these look tasty!
aweston aweston 5 years
ooooh yum yum! very much like these enchilladas http://thebeeinthekitchen.blogspot.com/2011/10/chicken-enchilladas-with-spanish-rice.html
Fast and Easy
No Need to Go Out — Make Olive Garden's Alfredo at Home!
by Erin Cullum
Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
by Vanessa Mota
Giada's Best Pasta Recipes
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis's 20 Most Popular Pasta Recipes You Need in Your Life
by Erin Cullum
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Chili Flakes
Cooking Basics
Easiest Dinner Ever: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino
by Camilla Salem
Whole30 Dinner Recipes
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds