These Galaxy Bagels Are Out of This World, and They're Just $4!

A post shared by The Bagel Store (@thebagelstore) on May 18, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Are you ready for the invasion of these epic bagels? The Bagel Store, located in Brooklyn, NY, recently announced its newest menu item, and let's just say it's out of this world. The gorgeous bagels, which are being called "galaxy bagels," look like they should exist somewhere in outer space due to their intergalactic-inspired colors and what appears to be edible glitter toppings. If you're looking to get ahead of the trend before these galaxy bagels are all over your Instagram feed, and you happen to be in the NYC area, then head on down to The Bagel Store (yes, it's the same creator of the rainbow bagels) and let us know what you think!