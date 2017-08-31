30 Comforting Recipes From Giada De Laurentiis to Make This Fall

Giada De Laurentiis has already blessed us with her tips for top-notch Italian cooking, but if you're still searching for some culinary inspiration this Fall, look no further than Giadzy, Giada's own lifestyle website where she shares her best recipes. With 30 of her best (and coziest) recipes, you can keep your cooking fresh all season long no matter what you're craving, from dinners to drinks and dessert.