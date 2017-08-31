 Skip Nav
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
30 Comforting Recipes From Giada De Laurentiis to Make This Fall

Giada De Laurentiis has already blessed us with her tips for top-notch Italian cooking, but if you're still searching for some culinary inspiration this Fall, look no further than Giadzy, Giada's own lifestyle website where she shares her best recipes. With 30 of her best (and coziest) recipes, you can keep your cooking fresh all season long no matter what you're craving, from dinners to drinks and dessert.

21 Secrets From Giada De Laurentiis That'll Upgrade Your Cooking Game

Mezzi Rigatoni With Butternut Squash and Spicy Sausage
Mulled Cranberry Cosmo
Italian Wedding Soup
Tuscan Barley Soup
Broccoli Rabe With Raisins and Pine Nuts
Simple Bolognese
Hot Chocolate Affogato
Braised Short Rib Crostini With Remoulade
Meatloaf Parmesan
Mini Carrot Apple Cupcakes
Hangover Strata
Tagliatelle With Short Rib Ragú
Apple Pie Soda
Lamb Shanks With Escarole and Radicchio
Ricotta and Cinnamon Meatballs
Whole Roasted Chicken
Smoky Arugula and Apple Salad
Italian Beef Wellington
Chianti Marinated Beef Stew
Pan-Roasted Salmon With Herb Gnochetti and Olive Vinaigrette
Roasted Acorn Squash Agrodolce
Roasted Fennel With Parmesan
Dirty Risotto
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Braised Swiss Chard
Pot Roast
Holiday Salad
Simple Stracciatella
Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn
Lamb and Apricot Pilaf
Comfort FoodsGiada De LaurentiisRecipesFall
