Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar

While Kit Kat has been experimenting with a lot of different flavors recently, we'll always have a soft spot for Japan's Green Tea Kit Kat. What could be better than light, earthy green tea chocolate and crunchy wafer cookies? How about a GIANT version that's bigger than your face? Trust us, you haven't lived until you've broken off a piece of this Kit Kat bar! If you're dying for more chocolate goodness, you need to make these cookie-dough-filled Kit Kats.

Ingredients

  1. 160 vanilla wafer cookies (about 4 1/2 packages)
  2. 12 cups white chocolate candy melts, divided
  3. 3/4 cup matcha powder

Directions

  1. Line 2 bread pans with plastic wrap, double layered. Leave plenty hanging over the sides.
  2. Fill the bottom of each pan with a single layer of wafer cookies. Cut some of the cookies to fit any open spaces. The cookies should completely cover the bottom of the pan with no gaps.
  3. Microwave a few cups of the candy melts at a time until it reaches a smooth consistency. Decrease power at 30-second intervals, stirring between each time.
  4. Stir in 1 tablespoon of matcha powder for each cup of melted candy melts.
  5. Pour about 1/2 to 2/3 cup of matcha chocolate over each layer of cookies, spreading it until the cookies are fully covered. Be sure to add your next layer of cookies before the chocolate hardens.
  6. Continue layering until you've reached the top of the pan. Your final layer will be chocolate. Make this final layer as smooth as possible. You should have at least 4 cups of candy melts remaining.
  7. Allow about 10 minutes for the candy melts to harden. Then, use the plastic wrap to help slide the Kit Kats out of their pans. Place them on a silicone mat, cookie side up.
  8. Melt half of your remaining candy melts and mix it with half of your remaining matcha. Cover one Kit Kat bar as smoothly as possible, making sure to cover the sides. Melt and combine your remaining ingredients and repeat this process for the second Kit Kat bar.
  9. Once both have hardened, cut off any excess chocolate that has pooled around the edges of the Kit Kat bars. Then, position your Kit Kats closely together on the silicone mat. Remelt any matcha chocolate you have, then pour it into the gap between the two Kit Kat pieces. You just want a little at the bottom to connect the two pieces.
  10. Once the chocolate has cooled again, cut off any excess.

Information

Category
Desserts, Chocolate
Yield
2 giant Kit Kat bars
Cook Time
1 1/2 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alex Van Brande
Eat The TrendFood VideoKit KatsOriginal RecipesMatchaRecipesGreen TeaChocolate
