Gordon Ramsay Ruthlessly Slams Chrissy Teigen's Food, but He Means Well

One of Gordon Ramsay's favorite things to do lately is criticize the hell out of people's food on Twitter. Things took a hilarious turn on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when Gordon shifted from critiquing "regular" people's dishes to celebrities' dishes, including food made by Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart. Without knowing whose dish is whose, Gordon fires off the first thing that comes to mind when he sees it, and he doesn't hold back. Calling Chrissy Teigen's meatballs with hot-dog-bun garlic bread — one of the recipes from her second cookbook! — "disgusting," he says, "It looks like a seagull sh*t all over it." Other food-focused celebrities Gordon slams in the video include Martha Stewart, Kristin Cavallari, and Minka Kelly. Prepare to cringe and laugh out loud as you watch the harsh video in its entirety.



