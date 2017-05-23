 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gordon Ramsay Ruthlessly Slams Chrissy Teigen's Food, but He Means Well
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Gordon Ramsay Critiquing Celebrities' Food

Gordon Ramsay Ruthlessly Slams Chrissy Teigen's Food, but He Means Well

One of Gordon Ramsay's favorite things to do lately is criticize the hell out of people's food on Twitter. Things took a hilarious turn on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when Gordon shifted from critiquing "regular" people's dishes to celebrities' dishes, including food made by Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart. Without knowing whose dish is whose, Gordon fires off the first thing that comes to mind when he sees it, and he doesn't hold back. Calling Chrissy Teigen's meatballs with hot-dog-bun garlic bread — one of the recipes from her second cookbook! — "disgusting," he says, "It looks like a seagull sh*t all over it." Other food-focused celebrities Gordon slams in the video include Martha Stewart, Kristin Cavallari, and Minka Kelly. Prepare to cringe and laugh out loud as you watch the harsh video in its entirety.

Related
Gordon Ramsay Undergoes an Unrecognizable Transformation For The F Word

Join the conversation
Chrissy TeigenFood HumorFood NewsGordon RamsayCelebrity ChefsViral Videos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
My Oreo Creation Contest Ideas
OREO
Oreo Wants to Give You $500K For Your Oreo Flavor Idea
by Anna Monette Roberts
Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food Reviews
by Dominique Astorino
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Reveals His Genius Tactics For Handling Lobster Meat
by Perri Konecky
Sea Salt Contains Microplastics
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Stop Eating in Front of the TV and Computer
POPSUGAR Challenge
I Stopped Eating in Front of a Screen, and Here's What Happened
by Anna Monette Roberts
Sea Lion Dragging Girl Into the Water
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Wendy's Year of Free Chicken Nuggets For 18 Million Retweets
Food News
This Guy Asked Wendy's For a Year of Free Chicken Nuggets — and It Worked
by Terry Carter
Trader Joe's Funny Tweets
Trader Joe's
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars: Who Is Still Competing For the Mirror Ball Trophy?
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds