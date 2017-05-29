Happy Hour: Redhead in Bed
Sip on This Sultry Alcoholic Slushy All Summer Long
This fruity concoction is light, refreshing, and easy to drink. The pureness of sweet strawberries is the defining flavor, but fresh lime juice provides a balancing tartness. Because the vodka is not overpowering, it's the perfect cocktail to enjoy on a hot day. If strawberries are in season at your farmers market, I strongly suggest you give this drink a try — trust me, you won't be disappointed!
Redhead in Bed
From Food & Wine
Ingredients
- 3 pounds strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons citrus vodka
- 1/4 cup freshly-squeezed lime juice
- Ice
- 1/3 cup chilled Riesling
Directions
- In a bowl, toss the strawberries with the sugar and let stand, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries release their juices, about 10 minutes.
- In a blender, combine half each of the strawberries and their juices, the vodka, and lime juice with 1 cup of ice and puree. Pour into a pitcher. Repeat with the remaining strawberries and juices, vodka, and lime juice and 1 more cup of ice.
- Fill 10 collins glasses halfway with ice. Pour the cocktail into the glasses, top each with about 1/2 tablespoon of Riesling and serve.
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Cocktails
- Yield
- Serves 10.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry