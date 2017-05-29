 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Sip on This Sultry Alcoholic Slushy All Summer Long
Food Video
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
Recipes
33 Amazing Avocado Recipes
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Memorial Day and Beyond

Happy Hour: Redhead in Bed

Sip on This Sultry Alcoholic Slushy All Summer Long

This fruity concoction is light, refreshing, and easy to drink. The pureness of sweet strawberries is the defining flavor, but fresh lime juice provides a balancing tartness. Because the vodka is not overpowering, it's the perfect cocktail to enjoy on a hot day. If strawberries are in season at your farmers market, I strongly suggest you give this drink a try — trust me, you won't be disappointed!

Redhead in Bed

Redhead in Bed

Redhead in Bed

Ingredients

  1. 3 pounds strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
  2. 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  3. 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons citrus vodka
  4. 1/4 cup freshly-squeezed lime juice
  5. Ice
  6. 1/3 cup chilled Riesling

Directions

  1. In a bowl, toss the strawberries with the sugar and let stand, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries release their juices, about 10 minutes.
  2. In a blender, combine half each of the strawberries and their juices, the vodka, and lime juice with 1 cup of ice and puree. Pour into a pitcher. Repeat with the remaining strawberries and juices, vodka, and lime juice and 1 more cup of ice.
  3. Fill 10 collins glasses halfway with ice. Pour the cocktail into the glasses, top each with about 1/2 tablespoon of Riesling and serve.

Information

Category
Drinks, Cocktails
Yield
Serves 10.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
SummerSpringVodkaParty PlanningStrawberriesHappy HourRecipesCocktails
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Patrice2818972 Patrice2818972 4 years
I used regular vodka, but the entire bottle of reisling and added St. Germain (elderflower liquor).  It turned out very well.  Loved the addition of elderflower.  Wasn't anywhere near as red as the pic though.  Mine was more like pink.  Maybe b/c I used so much alcohol!  LOL
Melissa2772214 Melissa2772214 4 years
Tried this today, but instead of citrus vodka I used whipped cream vodka...wowza, it was good!
AmberHoney AmberHoney 7 years
:cocktail: And I cannot understand why you lovely ladies on Sugar insist on capitalizing seasons, it drives me cuckoo!
mollywog mollywog 8 years
This sounds SO good!
jennjennnbubba jennjennnbubba 8 years
nom
Green-Apple Green-Apple 8 years
It sounds so good. I love the name!
lemuse20 lemuse20 8 years
Riesling is so good on it's own so I can imagine how delish it is with the rest of the ingredients!
aimeeb aimeeb 8 years
Looks delish.
Beauty Video
Bow Down! Artist Shuts Down Makeup Shamers With Viral Video
by Emily Orofino
Fashion Trends on Pinterest 2017
Fashion News
Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier
by Marina Liao
Unusual Maternity Products
Pregnancy
12 Products Most Moms-to-Be Didn't Know Existed Before Getting Pregnant
by Rebecca Gruber
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
Weekly Exercise Schedule For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
Drop 1 Pound by Next Week With This Plan
by Jenny Sugar
Pinterest Cleaning Hacks
Productivity
22 Genius Hacks From Pinterest That Will Change How You Clean
by Nicole Yi
Animal-Print Trend 2017
Spring Fashion
by Sarah Wasilak
Boozy Otter Pops
Food News
Boozy Otter Pops Are the Summer "Cocktail" of 2017
by Erin Cullum
Hair Tie Causes Skin Infection
Beauty News
The Horrifying Reason You Should Never Wear Hair Elastics Around Your Wrist
by Emily Orofino
Quotes About Moms
Mother's Day
5 Quotes About Mom For Mother's Day
by Tara Block
Spiked Iced Coffee Recipes
Summer
8 Spiked Iced Coffee Recipes to Get You Buzzed and Cool You Off
by Erin Cullum
Spring Essentials For Bohemians
Spring Fashion
Show Off Your Free Spirit In These 15 Spring Bohemian Essentials
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds