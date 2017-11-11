Hello Kitty Food Gifts
20+ Hello Kitty Kitchen Gifts That Offer a Daily Dose of Happiness
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20+ Hello Kitty Kitchen Gifts That Offer a Daily Dose of Happiness
If you have a friend whose love of Hello Kitty (and food) knows no bounds, you've come to the right place. From Hello Kitty toasters to baking supplies and, best of all, wine, there's an impossibly cute kitchen gift that any fan will appreciate! Get ready to find the purrfect gift that will bring a dose of happiness to your Hello Kitty-obsessed friend.
Hello Kitty Cake Pan
$15.99
from Target
Hello Kitty Rainbow Table Cover
$5.49
from Target
Zak! Designs 13 oz. Double Wall Tumbler with Straw
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
0previous images
-8more images