 Skip Nav
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
Fast and Easy
60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less

Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square

Hershey's New Times Square Store Is a Chocolate-Lover's Dream Come True

If Times Square isn't already on your list of must-see NYC attractions, Hershey's new chocolate store will change that. The original Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square closed in September 2017, but later this Fall, it's reopening just a few blocks away. According to Hershey's, this new and improved location is going to be three times the size of the old one and will offer even more ways for chocoholics to get their fix. We're talking Hershey's chocolate, candy, cookies, coffee, and s'mores galore.

Inside Hershey's Chocolate World, you can stop by the Amazing Candy Machine to mix and match up to 12 of your favorite Hershey products, like Reese's and Twizzlers. You can personalize your own Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar wrapper, treat yourself to cookies from the in-store bakery, and — best of all, in our opinion — enjoy made-to-order s'mores all year round from an "authentic camper" inside the store. This is almost like a theme park for chocolate-lovers, and we're experiencing a sugar rush just thinking about it!

Related
Universal Orlando Is Opening a Chocolate Factory!

The new Hershey's Chocolate World is located at 7th Avenue and 47th Street in Times Square, so plan your sweets-filled vacation accordingly.

Image Source: Hershey's
Join the conversation
Hershey'sNew York CityFood NewsChocolateTravel
Join The Conversation
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Haunted Mansion as Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton
Why Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Is Better With The Nightmare Before Christmas Theme
by Tara Block
Starbucks Disneyland Mug
Food News
Starbucks Can't Keep This Dreamy Disneyland Mug in Stock
by Kelsey Garcia
Where to Buy Lunchables Pizza and Treatza
Nostalgia
Try Not to Freak Out, but the Best Lunchable From the '90s Is Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
Delta Will Allow Texting on Flights
Delta
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds