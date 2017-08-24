The Top 10 Tourist Attractions Worth Experiencing in New York City

Let's face it: being a tourist in the Big Apple is by no means an easy undertaking. From iconic landmarks and museums to world-renowned parks, gardens, and rooftop overlooks, the treasure trove of attractions is constantly overflowing with things to see, do, and explore. But with limited time, how can you decipher which are the absolute must sees and which are mere tourist traps? Furthermore, how do you decide where to even begin?

Allow me to break it all down. After having spent several years playing "tourist" in this city, I uncovered the top quintessential attractions that are worth your time seeing — including ones that even locals adore — and which sights you can ultimately skip. So if you're in the midst of compiling your own New York City travel guide, check out these can't-miss attractions ahead.