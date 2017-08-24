 Skip Nav
Wellness
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
Disney
A Former Disneyland Photographer Revealed Some VERY Interesting Secrets About the Job
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Top 10 Tourist Attractions Worth Experiencing in New York City

Let's face it: being a tourist in the Big Apple is by no means an easy undertaking. From iconic landmarks and museums to world-renowned parks, gardens, and rooftop overlooks, the treasure trove of attractions is constantly overflowing with things to see, do, and explore. But with limited time, how can you decipher which are the absolute must sees and which are mere tourist traps? Furthermore, how do you decide where to even begin?

Allow me to break it all down. After having spent several years playing "tourist" in this city, I uncovered the top quintessential attractions that are worth your time seeing — including ones that even locals adore — and which sights you can ultimately skip. So if you're in the midst of compiling your own New York City travel guide, check out these can't-miss attractions ahead.

Central Park
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
However, be sure not to leave before visiting the rooftop overlook for sweeping views of Central Park and the city skyline!
Grand Central Terminal
Statue of Liberty
Theatre District
The High Line
And if you're not quite ready to make your descent from this urban park, the stairs overlooking the streets are a great spot to plop down and take a breather. No matter how many times I strolled along the High Line, I always found myself here. There's just something about this particular area that makes you feel removed from the city and yet at the same time inextricably a part of it. Sit here and you'll see.
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Brooklyn Botanical Garden
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum
Top of the Rock
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListNew York CityAmericaPopsugarTravel
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Lauren Levinson
Things Only Californians Would Understand
Travel
19 Things You Naturally Understand Because You're From California
by Macy Cate Williams
Interesting Things to Do in London Outside Zone 1
Travel
15 Amazing Places to Visit in London That Aren't in Zone 1
by Gemma Cartwright
What to Do in the UK in a Week
Travel
See the Best of the UK and Ireland in Just 6 Days
by Hedy Phillips
Disney World Halloween 2017
Walt Disney World
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds