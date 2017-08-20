This High School Senior's McDonald's Photo Shoot Deserves a Pulitzer Prize

When Mikayla Cleckler thought about where to have her high school senior photos taken, she knew exactly where to go: McDonald's. And the result is just about the most amazing photo shoot you've ever seen — plenty of fries included. Mikayla is a 17-year-old senior at Northeast Jones High School in Mississippi, and in the words of Jana Cooley, her cousin and the photographer behind the lens, she's "McDone." To celebrate her last year of school and to document her love of McDonald's in an unexpected way, Mikayla posed with fries, a McDonald's employee, and her favorite sandwich in the epic photo shoot — and looked fierce doing it all.

POPSUGAR reached out to the photographer to hear about the inspiration behind the creative photos. Jana told POPSUGAR via email, "Mikayla is actually my cousin and one of my best friends. She texted me and asked if I would mind taking her senior pictures and I responded, 'You know we're taking these at McDonald's, right?' She is OBSESSED with their Buttermilk Chicken Sandwiches and just knowing the type of person she is, we wouldn't be doing the world justice if we didn't incorporate a little humor. We did take 'normal' senior photos as well."

Each photo is too good not to see, so read on to appreciate every McDonald's moment from Mikayla's album, and prepare to pass on the ingenious idea to all the high school seniors you know. Jana said, "I think people are lovin'" — get it? — "these photos because they aren't the 'normal' senior pictures you see, and I think we can all relate to them in some type of way." Agreed.