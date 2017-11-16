 Skip Nav
100 Ideas For Homemade Edible Gifts

If you're searching for a gift to present to a loved one, why not go for something homemade and delicious? Whether you're looking for a quick and easy project or a more involved afternoon affair, these creative gifts will impress all of your friends and family. Likewise, we have picks for any palate and proclivity, including those with a raging sweet tooth, the salt obsessed, the boozehound, and more.

Jump ahead to:

Homemade Biscoff Butter
Earl Grey Kumquat Marmalade
Almond Nutella
Quince Paste
Mango Passionfruit Jam
Southern Pepper Jelly
Homemade Nutella
Pineapple Jam
Rosemary and Smoked Salt Roasted Almonds
Everything Bagel Homemade Cheez-Its
Rosemary-Sesame Pecans
Garam Masala Popcorn
Black Pepper Beef Jerky
Chex Mix
Marinated Feta Cheese
Za'atar-Spiced Almonds
Tiki Snack Mix
Homemade Pepper Jack Goldfish
Candied Bacon and Nuts
Homemade Crackerjacks
Smoky and Spicy Almonds
Cinnamon Apple Chips
Parmesan-Black-Pepper Savory Shortbread
Spicy Pickled Green Beans
Homemade Hot Sauce
Bacon Jam
Flavored Salts
Garlic Confit
Homemade Vanilla Extract
Cocktail Onions
Homemade Sriracha
