 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass
Cooking Basics
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery
Harry Potter
Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer

Homemade Chocolate-Covered Bacon

Make This Chocolate-Covered Treat For Your Bacon-Obsessed Friends


There's a lot of love given to chocolate-covered strawberries and candied bacon, but why not combine the two ideas to create chocolate-covered bacon?

The odd-sounding dessert will intrigue family and friends, but don't worry. They will love the scrumptiously sweet and smokey edible gift.

Chocolate-Covered Bacon

Chocolate-Covered Bacon

Chocolate-Covered Bacon

Ingredients

  1. 1 pound thick cut bacon
  2. 12 ounces white chocolate candy melts, like Ghirardelli White Melting Wafers
  3. 12 ounces dark chocolate candy melts, like Ghirardelli Dark Melting Wafers

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Place bacon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a half sheet pan fitted with a cooling rack. Bake in the oven until bacon is cooked (15 minutes for soft bacon, 20 minutes for crispy bacon). Let bacon cool on the pan for 5 minutes then transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
  2. Meanwhile set up a double boiler by heating a large saucepan filled with water over high heat until boiling. Reduce heat to a simmer. Set a heat-proof bowl over the simmering water. Add white chocolate and stir with a rubber spatula occasionally until smooth and completely melted. Remove bowl and set aside. Add a second heat-proof bowl over the simmering water. Repeat process with dark chocolate
  3. Cover another baking sheet with parchment paper. Using tongs, carefully dip half the bacon into the melted white chocolate turning to coat all sides in chocolate. Transfer to the clean sheet of waiting parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining slices of bacon, dipping them in the melted dark chocolate. Reserve a few slices of bacon, crumble them, and sprinkle them atop the dipped bacon pieces. Let chocolate set at room temperature or refrigerate until chocolate is hard. Consume within a few days.

Information

Category
Desserts, Chocolate
Yield
Makes 1 pound bacon

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingEdible GiftsChocolate Covered BaconRecipesBaconDessertHolidayChocolate
Join The Conversation
readinstyle readinstyle 5 years
This one's great! - looks awesomely delicious! I have some bacon sitting in my fridge and some 100% chocolate sitting in my kitchen cabinet. I might make a variety of it for my paleo recipe collection(http://www.paleopancakesandmore.com/) . Surely it will be a lot healthier and yummier!
readinstyle readinstyle 5 years
This one's great! - looks awesomely delicious! I have some bacon sitting in my fridge and some 100% chocolate sitting in my kitchen cabinet. I might make a variety of it for my <a href="http://www.paleopancakesandmore.com/">paleo recipes</a>. Surely it will be a lot healthier and yummier!
2916917 2916917 5 years
I'm making this now for the people at my husband's office... They've been working 6 twelve hour shifts a week for the past 4 months. They deserve something a little sinful :)  The only thing I did differently was that I used milk chocolate chips.
Kristen62859 Kristen62859 5 years
This was an easy treat that at first 6 people who saw it said YUCK! ....and then they tried it....My pan of 30 pieces disappeared and now they want me to make this every year! EXCELLENT and easy
gingrlj gingrlj 7 years
What the? Bacon does indeed made everything taste better. It kind makes sense since cooking with chocolate benefits with a little salt.
sbtroxel sbtroxel 7 years
so sinful my boyfriend would love
Mr-Buffo Mr-Buffo 7 years
For all of you chocoholic meat lovers out there. This is it.The next batch will have peanuts on top. A new Xmas treat will hit the table this year
aimeeb aimeeb 8 years
I need to try this. :drool:
reddawg4040 reddawg4040 8 years
Leahreneeeex3 You said you wouldn't eat Bacon OR Chocolate again then you said you were going to stick with strawberries & chocolate.....Odd....how can you do that if you aren't going to eat chocolate again????? Bacon & Chocolate are my two favorite foods...YUM
Merkinn Merkinn 8 years
Here is the original recipe: http://karagitz.blogspot.com/2005/09/chocolate-covered-bacon_28.html
AmberHoney AmberHoney 9 years
Yummy, yummy in my tummy. A definite must do!
Leahreneeeex3 Leahreneeeex3 9 years
two words...eww sick..im never eating bacon or chocolate again in my life! i made it bc i saw it on dinner impossible... sticking with starberries and chocolate!!!!
suziryder suziryder 9 years
I'd try it, but I wouldn't go to the trouble of making it myself just to try it...
aoitenshi aoitenshi 9 years
Weird but I'll try it!
KaseyGirl KaseyGirl 9 years
i would give it a try. But its hard to beat chocolate-butterscotch covered potato chips for that sweet/salty fix
shoneyjoe shoneyjoe 9 years
The Vosges bacon bar is tasty, but it's not bacony enough. It's got a hint of smoke, some nice salt, but is ultimately very subtle. I think I'd prefer the bacon actually dipped into the chocolate.
Holiday Food
Stop What You're Doing and Admire This Perfect Unicorn Bark — and Then DIY It!
by Victoria Messina
Workout Tip to Lose Weight
Celebrity Trainers
A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes
by Leta Shy
Homemade Edible Gifts
Edible Gifts
50+ Homemade Edible Gift Ideas For Any Time of Year
by Hedy Phillips
Fall Dinner Party Menu
Holiday Food
The Ultimate Fall Dinner Party Menu
by Emily Bibb
Spicy Pickled Green Beans
Original Recipes
Hang Onto Green Bean Season With Spicy Pickles
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds