Make This Chocolate-Covered Treat For Your Bacon-Obsessed Friends





There's a lot of love given to chocolate-covered strawberries and candied bacon, but why not combine the two ideas to create chocolate-covered bacon?

The odd-sounding dessert will intrigue family and friends, but don't worry. They will love the scrumptiously sweet and smokey edible gift.

Chocolate-Covered Bacon Adapted from Katie Sweeney, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1 pound thick cut bacon 12 ounces white chocolate candy melts, like Ghirardelli White Melting Wafers 12 ounces dark chocolate candy melts, like Ghirardelli Dark Melting Wafers Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Place bacon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a half sheet pan fitted with a cooling rack. Bake in the oven until bacon is cooked (15 minutes for soft bacon, 20 minutes for crispy bacon). Let bacon cool on the pan for 5 minutes then transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Meanwhile set up a double boiler by heating a large saucepan filled with water over high heat until boiling. Reduce heat to a simmer. Set a heat-proof bowl over the simmering water. Add white chocolate and stir with a rubber spatula occasionally until smooth and completely melted. Remove bowl and set aside. Add a second heat-proof bowl over the simmering water. Repeat process with dark chocolate Cover another baking sheet with parchment paper. Using tongs, carefully dip half the bacon into the melted white chocolate turning to coat all sides in chocolate. Transfer to the clean sheet of waiting parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining slices of bacon, dipping them in the melted dark chocolate. Reserve a few slices of bacon, crumble them, and sprinkle them atop the dipped bacon pieces. Let chocolate set at room temperature or refrigerate until chocolate is hard. Consume within a few days. Information Category Desserts, Chocolate Yield Makes 1 pound bacon