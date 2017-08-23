 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Summer
Beer + Chicken = The Best-Tasting Meat Ever
Appetizers
Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Bites Need No Hard Sell

Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Recipe

Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers

Make your own affordable and edible gifts — I made homemade peanut butter cups. It only takes an afternoon to put together these delectable chocolate cups. Packaged in a small box or bag, they're a wonderful favor for any guests.

The peanut butter base is simple, and the chocolate coating requires nothing more than a melted chocolate milk mixture. I made mine with more dark chocolate, but feel free to change the ratio depending on your tastes. Once you've enjoyed a homemade peanut butter cup, a Reese's will never compare!

Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut Butter Cups

Ingredients

  1. For the peanut butter base:
  2. 1/4 cup soft dark brown sugar
  3. 2 cups confectioner's sugar
  4. 1/2 stick butter, softened
  5. 7 ounces smooth peanut butter
  1. For dark chocolate:
  2. 7 ounces dark chocolate
  3. 3 1/2 ounces milk chocolate

Directions

  1. Place all the ingredients for the base in the bowl of a food processor. Blend the mixture until the mixture takes on a sandy texture.
  2. Place 48 gold petit four cases in sets of miniature tart tins or mini-muffin tins (each indent about 1 3/4-inches in diameter). Use 1 teaspoon of the base mixture to fill the bases of the petit four cases. Press the sandy mixture down into the cases as best you can to form a layer at the bottom of each paper case.
  3. Place the milk chocolate and dark chocolate together into a heatproof bowl. Suspend the bowl over a pan of simmering water (the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl). Melt the chocolate gently while stirring. Spoon teaspoonfuls of the melted chocolate onto the top of each of the sandy bases of the petit four cases.
  4. Let them set in the fridge, for about 30 minutes.
  5. To package, use a small box and layer the peanut butter cups or using saran wrap cut into squares place 3 to 5 peanut butter cups in the center, gather the saran wrap in the center and tie with a bow. Create a cute label and affix it to the packages.

Information

Category
Desserts, Candy
Yield
Makes 48 peanut butter cups

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Hendrickson
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingEdible GiftsPeanut Butter CupsValentine's DayPeanut ButterRecipesHolidayChocolateCandy
Join The Conversation
RubySnow RubySnow 6 years
Thanks Lauren! I'm definitely going to make these. Yuuuuuuuuuum.
lauren lauren 6 years
hey rubysnow, The chocolate coats almost all of peanut butter balls. You can make them into a small ball too, so it ensures more chocolate coverage. I guess you could also put a little of chocolate in the bottom then the peanut butter and more chocolate. They are absolutely delicious!!!!
RubySnow RubySnow 6 years
I don't know if I'm reading this correctly, but from what I understand, there's no chocolate on the bottom of these like there is in the original ones? So the chocolate is only on the top?
mariavivian mariavivian 6 years
Hi Fenchurch. I'm interested with the way you formed the peanut butter into ball shapes. Can you give the details on on how you did it? Thanks!
Fenchurch1 Fenchurch1 7 years
I made these yesterday, but made the mistake of using semi-sweet chocolate to melt - way too sweet! I mean, still delicious, but very sweet. I'm going to try another batch with dark chocolate and see how that goes. Also, I made the peanut butter into ball shapes instead of making it the bottom base. I was concerned that it would crumble too easily if it wasn't held together by the chocolate and it seemed to work well this way.
Rancher'sGirl Rancher'sGirl 7 years
I am drooling on my keyboard! :drool:
kastarte2 kastarte2 7 years
Some of us like the sweet! :P These look great!
Leilanic1 Leilanic1 7 years
oh i am somaking these!
pixiedusk pixiedusk 7 years
i will try this!!!!!! i cant bake cuz i dont have oven! you dont need to oven this! Yummme!
Mme-Hart Mme-Hart 7 years
OMG want someone to make these for me LOL!
nancita nancita 7 years
Wow, the packaging is so beautiful!
Angelica Angelica 7 years
These look delightful! This is my favorite treat in the whole wide world.
Food Food 7 years
Cosmic Cowgirl, I loved the silver dragees on yours!
leabythesea leabythesea 7 years
I made a simpler version just the other day and posted it on my OnSugar blog. http://smorgasbord.onsugar.com/6544225
syako syako 7 years
:drool: Yum!! These look great. I love the way you packaged them with the saran wrap and bow, looks so pretty.
Iveenia Iveenia 7 years
pure sins ;)
Catipa Catipa 7 years
Oh, I can't wait to try these-they look AMAZING-thanks!
Recipes
These Mashed Potatoes Are Basically Like Cream-Cheese Frosting
by Sara Cagle
Fast and Easy Shrimp Dinner Recipes
Fast and Easy
26 Shrimp Recipes Perfect For Any Night of the Week
by Nicole Perry
Unique Cookie Recipes
Holiday Food
15 Cookies That Break the Baking Mold
by Emily Bibb
Warm-Weather Foods
Summer
Cool Down With These Dishes When the Weather's Hot
by Hilary White
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Fun Facts
Candy
7 Things You Never Knew About Reese's, Straight From an Employee
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds