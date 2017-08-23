Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers

Make your own affordable and edible gifts — I made homemade peanut butter cups. It only takes an afternoon to put together these delectable chocolate cups. Packaged in a small box or bag, they're a wonderful favor for any guests.

The peanut butter base is simple, and the chocolate coating requires nothing more than a melted chocolate milk mixture. I made mine with more dark chocolate, but feel free to change the ratio depending on your tastes. Once you've enjoyed a homemade peanut butter cup, a Reese's will never compare!