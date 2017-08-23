Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers

Make your own affordable and edible gifts — I made homemade peanut butter cups. It only takes an afternoon to put together these delectable chocolate cups. Packaged in a small box or bag, they're a wonderful favor for any guests.
The peanut butter base is simple, and the chocolate coating requires nothing more than a melted chocolate milk mixture. I made mine with more dark chocolate, but feel free to change the ratio depending on your tastes. Once you've enjoyed a homemade peanut butter cup, a Reese's will never compare!
Ingredients
- For the peanut butter base:
-
1/4 cup soft dark brown sugar
-
2 cups confectioner's sugar
-
1/2 stick butter, softened
-
7 ounces smooth peanut butter
- For dark chocolate:
-
7 ounces dark chocolate
-
3 1/2 ounces milk chocolate
Directions
- Place all the ingredients for the base in the bowl of a food processor. Blend the mixture until the mixture takes on a sandy texture.
- Place 48 gold petit four cases in sets of miniature tart tins or mini-muffin tins (each indent about 1 3/4-inches in diameter). Use 1 teaspoon of the base mixture to fill the bases of the petit four cases. Press the sandy mixture down into the cases as best you can to form a layer at the bottom of each paper case.
- Place the milk chocolate and dark chocolate together into a heatproof bowl. Suspend the bowl over a pan of simmering water (the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl). Melt the chocolate gently while stirring. Spoon teaspoonfuls of the melted chocolate onto the top of each of the sandy bases of the petit four cases.
- Let them set in the fridge, for about 30 minutes.
- To package, use a small box and layer the peanut butter cups or using saran wrap cut into squares place 3 to 5 peanut butter cups in the center, gather the saran wrap in the center and tie with a bow. Create a cute label and affix it to the packages.
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Candy
- Yield
- Makes 48 peanut butter cups