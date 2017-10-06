Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs Are About to Be Your New Favorite Cold-Weather Treat

In what is possibly the greatest idea that took far too long to happen, General Mills appears to be releasing a hot-cocoa-flavored Cocoa Puffs cereal. A photo shared by Instagram user JunkFoodAisle shows a mock-up of the new limited-edition cereal box with not much more info beyond the fact that the breakfast option is coming soon. However, after a little more searching, we found the cereal on Target's website, which means it's a very real and delicious treat that we'll be able to get our hands on any minute now.

Each box will be available for $3 at Target and possibly other retailers. No official word on how limited of a run this flavor option will be, so you should probably just go grab a box as soon as you can. You wouldn't want to miss out on this!