Matt McGorry Shares the Crazy Way Cashews Grow, Keeping Us Informed of Life's Greatest Mysteries
UM EXCUSE ME DID YOU KNOW THAT CASHEWS GROW ON TREES ON TOP OF THIS FRUCKIN FRUIT??? WHY DID NO ONE EVER TELL ME THIS SHIT?!! #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/MPkEWxIRt4
— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) March 7, 2017
While visiting Costa Rica, Matt McGorry shared an intriguing photo and fact about cashews on Twitter: they grow on trees on top of fruit. Search for images of a "cashew tree" and you'll see that this intriguing fact is true! Chrissy Teigen quickly responded to his tweet:
@MattMcGorry DO NOT I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE RAW NUT IN THE STEM THING. IT IS LIKE RUBBING POISON IVY IN YOUR MOUTH
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017
Of course, Matt had to ask . . .
@chrissyteigen @MattMcGorry IS THIS FROM EXPERIENCE?
— nic shields (@nicshields) March 7, 2017
Chrissy shared more deets:
@nicshields @MattMcGorry YES I ALSO HALLUCINATED AND LAUGHED HYSTERICALLY AND PUKED EVERYWHERE
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017
If that's not enough to dissuade you, DuJour once asked Chrissy to share something she's tried that she would never try again and she responded:
"Eating a raw cashew nut out of the stem. I did it in Brazil and it was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. Online there are so many stories of people doing the same thing. You start to hallucinate. I scooped it out with a butter knife, and I ate it and within 10 minutes I was hallucinating. I was seeing purple blobs. Apparently in its raw form, it's like eating a rare cactus. We were at dinner with people and my eyes started twitching and then my tongue got really slippery — that was the weirdest part — I lost control of my tongue and everyone is like, 'So where are we going next?' And I was like, 'I gotta go.' So we go home, and I lay on the ground and took all my clothes off and curled in a ball naked. And John was like, 'What the fuck is going on?' And I'm cackling laughing and throwing up all over the floor and between my legs while sitting on the toilet. So yeah, I would never do that again. Just Google: I ate a raw cashew nut. You'll see."