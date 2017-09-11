Matt McGorry Shares the Crazy Way Cashews Grow, Keeping Us Informed of Life's Greatest Mysteries

UM EXCUSE ME DID YOU KNOW THAT CASHEWS GROW ON TREES ON TOP OF THIS FRUCKIN FRUIT??? WHY DID NO ONE EVER TELL ME THIS SHIT?!! #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/MPkEWxIRt4 — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) March 7, 2017

While visiting Costa Rica, Matt McGorry shared an intriguing photo and fact about cashews on Twitter: they grow on trees on top of fruit. Search for images of a "cashew tree" and you'll see that this intriguing fact is true! Chrissy Teigen quickly responded to his tweet:

@MattMcGorry DO NOT I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE RAW NUT IN THE STEM THING. IT IS LIKE RUBBING POISON IVY IN YOUR MOUTH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017

Of course, Matt had to ask . . .

Chrissy shared more deets:

@nicshields @MattMcGorry YES I ALSO HALLUCINATED AND LAUGHED HYSTERICALLY AND PUKED EVERYWHERE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017

If that's not enough to dissuade you, DuJour once asked Chrissy to share something she's tried that she would never try again and she responded: