The Foolproof Method to Getting Perfectly Medium-Rare Steak Every Time

Steak: delicious to eat, sometimes complicated to make. And if you, like most people, prefer yours cooked medium rare, you've undoubtedly struggled with getting that perfect pink and juicy center. Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite way to determine your steak's doneness: the visual method. If you have clear vision and a clock nearby, you can cook a perfect steak, no thermometer or guessing-games required.

The visual method means you look for something very specific as your steak is grilling: beads of juice that form on the sides and the top of the steak as it's cooking. This usually takes about six minutes on the first side and about five on the next, so that's why it's helpful to keep an eye on the time. I learned this cooking method from an expert at Omaha Steaks, and I can guarantee you it works.

First thing's first, though — make sure you oil your meat, not the grill. This ensures the steak is evenly coated and the seasoning (whether it's steak seasoning or a generous amount of salt and pepper) will stick to the meat. Then, once your grill is preheated to 500°F-600°F, place your steak on the grill and keep it closed. After six minutes, you'll want to open it up and look for those glistening beads of juice. If they haven't started forming, keep checking periodically over the next minute until it looks ready to flip, and repeat for about another five minutes. When the other side starts to sweat, that's when you know it's time to take it off the grill and — most important! — let it rest for five whole minutes before cutting into it to lock the juices inside.

Then your perfectly medium-rare steak is ready to be devoured. Happy grilling!