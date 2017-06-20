Spoiler Alert: Starbucks's Prickly Pear Frappuccino Is About to Be Your New Fave

 Skip Nav
How Does Starbucks Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Taste?

Starbucks fans, get yourselves to your nearest coffee shop, because the new Summer Frappuccinos are officially here. New for the season are Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème and Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème. We were right to be excited about the prickly pear option, because let me tell you, it's amazing. The blend of strawberry prickly pear fruit puree and mango crème feels super refreshing for the hot weather that is finally upon us. This Frappuccino tastes exactly like the rich flavors of prickly pear, which is reminiscent of a combination of a hint of watermelon and subtle strawberries. The flavor is bold enough to hold its own against the mango crème it's swirled with, and the layers blend together so smoothly.

The Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème is also pretty good, but I find the mango and pineapple flavors to be too subtle to balance out the crème base and it ends up just tasting like sweet cream. It still is, however, light and refreshing and ultracreamy. I wouldn't turn it down if it were handed to me (she says while drinking it), but I would absolutely be more likely to reach for the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème instead.

Both beverages can be found at Starbucks locations as of today in the US and Canada and will be served throughout this Summer.

Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème



Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hedy Phillips
FrappuccinoFood NewsSummerStarbucks
