Here Are the Official Details of Starbucks' New Prickly Pear Frappuccino

Starbucks baristas leaked two new Summer Frappuccinos on Instagram, but the news is now official! As of June 20, Starbucks has released two layered Frappuccino Crème blended beverages. The first is a new Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème that layers a mango crème Frappuccino with a mango pineapple fruit puree.

Though that sounds like a tropical beach vacation, many of us have our eyes on the new Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème. It starts with a mango crème Frappuccino poured over a strawberry prickly pear fruit puree. According to a Starbucks press release, "Prickly pear (which tastes like tropical melon and berries) pairs nicely with strawberry; the fruit puree also features subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit, and lime!" Both beverages can be found at Starbucks locations in the US and Canada and will be served throughout this Summer.