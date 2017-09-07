Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Breakfast This Month, and the Rules Are So Easy!

Getting Chick-fil-A for breakfast is one of the best ways to spend a morning, and the only thing that could make it better is if it were free. And this month, that's exactly what Chick-fil-A is doing — giving away free breakfast, no questions asked! All you have to do is download the free Chick-fil-A app and create a Chick-fil-A One account. Chick-fil-A One is the restaurant's mobile app that allows you to skip the line, place orders on your phone, and earn free treats. To score a free breakfast this month, all you have to do is place an order in the app or scan the "My Card" QR code via the app at the counter, and you can get a free Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl during breakfast hours. The giveaway began at midnight ET on Aug. 31, 2017, and ends at 10:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 30, so grab your fellow biscuit fans and and get it while it lasts!