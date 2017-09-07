 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Go-To Ingredient Is Perfect For the Lazy Cook
Fast and Easy
10 Dump Cake Recipes You Can Practically Bake in Your Sleep
Holiday Food
The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

How to Get Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast September 2017

Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Breakfast This Month, and the Rules Are So Easy!

Getting Chick-fil-A for breakfast is one of the best ways to spend a morning, and the only thing that could make it better is if it were free. And this month, that's exactly what Chick-fil-A is doing — giving away free breakfast, no questions asked! All you have to do is download the free Chick-fil-A app and create a Chick-fil-A One account. Chick-fil-A One is the restaurant's mobile app that allows you to skip the line, place orders on your phone, and earn free treats. To score a free breakfast this month, all you have to do is place an order in the app or scan the "My Card" QR code via the app at the counter, and you can get a free Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl during breakfast hours. The giveaway began at midnight ET on Aug. 31, 2017, and ends at 10:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 30, so grab your fellow biscuit fans and and get it while it lasts!

Image Source: Flickr user m01229
Join the conversation
Freebies And DiscountsChick-Fil-AFood NewsBreakfast
Join The Conversation
Food News
Joanna Gaines Got a Bakery, so Chip Announced This Huge News
by Erin Cullum
Millennial Pink Doughnuts
Food News
by Perri Konecky
Disney Pumpkin Spice Pretzels
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is the Raindrop Cake?
Food News
You'll Lose Your Mind Over This Translucent Raindrop Cake
by Erin Cullum
How to Order Starbucks Pink Drink
Food News
I Tried the Starbucks Drink That Tastes Just Like Pink Starbursts
by Victor Verdugo
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds