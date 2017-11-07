Mark Your Calendars Because Starbucks Is Giving Away BOGO Holiday Drinks!

Grab your latte-loving friends because Starbucks is giving away BOGO holiday drinks this week! Just after the release of this year's new red cups (which might be the cutest cups yet), Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with this sweet deal. Drinks included in the promotion are the Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. If you buy any of those drinks, you'll get a free one of equal or lesser value, no questions asked. The promotion will take place from Nov. 9-13 from 2-5 p.m. local time at participating stores in the US and Canada, so it's the perfect way to get an afternoon pick-me-up this week. Excuse us while we mark our calendars!

Image Source: Starbucks