Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
This Is the Most Stupid Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need

How to Measure Spaghetti

This Cooking Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Spaghetti

If you're anything like me, cooking spaghetti involves completely guessing the proper amount for a serving. I'll stand at the pot of boiling water and grab a handful (. . . plus a little more for good measure) and think to myself, "That looks right; we'll find out!" But now that I've discovered this ingenious hack, I'll never go back to my uncertain ways.

The easiest way to measure out a perfect single serving of spaghetti is to use the hole in the center of your spaghetti spoon. Just take a handful of spaghetti and see if it fits, filling in the extra space as needed, until the bundle fits tightly in the space. And voilà, you've got a perfect amount just for you. Of course, if you're cooking more than one serving, just repeat the process as needed.

Who knew that hollow center served such a purpose?! Since you'll probably already be using that spoon to grab your spaghetti noodles, it's even more convenient that you can measure with it, too. Making a solo spaghetti dinner has never been easier.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
