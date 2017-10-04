This Cooking Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Spaghetti

If you're anything like me, cooking spaghetti involves completely guessing the proper amount for a serving. I'll stand at the pot of boiling water and grab a handful (. . . plus a little more for good measure) and think to myself, "That looks right; we'll find out!" But now that I've discovered this ingenious hack, I'll never go back to my uncertain ways.

The easiest way to measure out a perfect single serving of spaghetti is to use the hole in the center of your spaghetti spoon. Just take a handful of spaghetti and see if it fits, filling in the extra space as needed, until the bundle fits tightly in the space. And voilà, you've got a perfect amount just for you. Of course, if you're cooking more than one serving, just repeat the process as needed.

Who knew that hollow center served such a purpose?! Since you'll probably already be using that spoon to grab your spaghetti noodles, it's even more convenient that you can measure with it, too. Making a solo spaghetti dinner has never been easier.