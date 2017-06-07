McDonald's Doesn't Sell Ice Cream Sandwiches — But There Is a Hack For That

A culinary visionary recently discovered a method to ordering ice cream sandwiches at McDonald's even though the fast food chain doesn't actually sell the dessert — for whatever unimaginable reason that may be. The workaround is really quite simple: order two cookies, the McFlurry flavor of your choice, and smear the ice cream onto the inside of either cookie.

The creation was unveiled on Twitter with a caption that read, "Got 'creative' with my hunger today." The tweet quickly went viral as people praised the original poster for his ingenuity. Not only that, but people started trying the hack out for themselves to much success. The tweet currently has over 18,000 retweets.

Look ahead to see pictures of the secret menu item that's so secretive, you have to make it yourself.