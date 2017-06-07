 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Carrots Are the Secret Ingredient I Always Add to Tomato Sauce
Food Video
Can You Cook Dinner in a Hot Tub? Surprisingly, Yes!
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops

How to Sweeten Tomato Sauce

Why Carrots Are the Secret Ingredient I Always Add to Tomato Sauce

I never knew why my mom always added carrots to her homemade tomato sauce until I learned that they act as a replacement for something else: sugar. I now know that it's extremely common to find white sugar in pasta sauce recipes, usually around 1/4 cup. And jarred tomato sauces tend to be full of sugar, too — you might be surprised if you check the label. In fact, it's what makes Papa John's pizza sauce so sweet and makes you say, "What is that?" every time you can't quite place the undeniably delicious flavor of the sauce.

This all makes sense — sugar helps counteract the acidity of tomatoes and creates a more balanced flavor profile. But I've grown up to realize it's an unnecessary ingredient — it just adds to your daily sugar intake — and that the subtle sweetness of carrots eliminates the need for sugar altogether.

Related
The Truth About Adding Olive Oil to Pasta Water

Don't worry; carrots won't make your tomato sauce chunky. The trick is to chop them super finely and sauté them along with the onion and the garlic so they cook down as their sweetness releases. To make this step as easy as possible, my mom always pulses fresh, peeled carrots a few times in a food processor until they're pulverized. They blend into the sauce so smoothly, you'd never know they were there. The next time you're picking out a tomato-based pasta recipe for the night, try leaving your sugar in the pantry and opting for this method instead. No one will know your secret, but you might want to reveal it anyway.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Cooking BasicsCooking TipsSaucesItalianPasta
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
How to Peel Peaches Without Making a Huge Mess
by Nicole Perry
How to Make Clear Ice Cubes
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Rotisserie Chicken Broth
Budget Tips
by Anna Monette Roberts
Buttermilk Pancake Recipe
Original Recipes
The Only Buttermilk Pancake Recipe You'll Ever Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Cities That Are Like Paris
Travel
10 Places to Visit If You Love Paris
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds