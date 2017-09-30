 Skip Nav
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick

Hurts Donut Clown Doughnut Delivery

You Can Scare the Sh*t Out of Your Friends With This Clown Doughnut Delivery

Did you see the It remake and have dreams of Pennywise showing up at your door with . . . doughnuts? No? Well, thanks to a doughnut shop called Hurts Donut, people were able to deliver doughnuts from a person dressed as a creepy-ass clown to their friends — or their enemies, perhaps.

"Wanna scare the sh . . . Shprinkles out of your friends!?" The Frisco, TX, doughnut shop wrote on its Facebook page. And from the looks of the videos the company shared, some people did indeed take advantage of the opportunity. Watch the two videos below to see what happened when the clown delivered doughnuts to unsuspecting employees at work. One surprised employee finds the clown waiting for him by the front desk and says, "I don't know what to think right now. Am I awake right now?" Another woman got the quiet delivery while sitting in her office, and all it took was a scream from the clown to make her jump.


While the special "scary clown deliveries" were only available for a couple of days in September, the Texas shop noted on Facebook that it "may pick a day for out of town clown deliveries as well" if there was enough interest in surrounding communities. TBH, this is probably the only time we'd refuse a box of doughnuts, and it's gonna be a hard pass from us.

Image Source: Facebook user Hurts Donut
Join the conversation
Food DeliveryFood HumorFood NewsClownsDoughnutsHalloween
Join The Conversation
Food News
11 CBD-Infused Snacks Any Anxiety-Prone Foodie Would Devour in a Heartbeat
by Victoria Messina
Olive Garden Pumpkin Cheesecake
Food News
ICYMI, Olive Garden's Pumpkin Cheesecake Has Returned For the Season
by Hedy Phillips
Beyonce Pregnancy Announcement Costume 2017
Beyoncé Knowles
Everything You Need to Channel Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement For Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Red Lobster Secrets Revealed
Food News
7 Things You Never Knew About Red Lobster, Straight From an Employee
by Erin Cullum
Pumpkin Cakes Recipes
Recipes
You Can't Help but Gush at These Gourd-eous Pumpkin Cakes
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds