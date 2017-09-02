15 Mouth-Watering Ice Cream Tacos You Probably Never Knew Existed

If you're anything like us, you could never get tired of eating tacos. But this latest ice cream dessert elevates tacos to a new level with its genius delicacy. Basic taco shells and ground beef are traded in here for waffle cones and ice cream topped with irresistible treats like chocolate chips or even Fruity Pebbles. Read on to see 15 ice cream tacos that will make you drool now that you know they exist.



Cotton Candy Ice Cream Is the Stuff Unicorn Dreams Are Made Of Related