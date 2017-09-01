 Skip Nav
Icebox Cake Recipe

Nonbakers, This Cake's For You!

This no-bake cake is for those whose baking skills (or lack thereof) make them afraid of burning down the house or for anyone who doesn't want to burn up in their kitchen during the heat of the Summer.

It only requires five ingredients and a little patience, as the cake must refrigerate overnight.

The secret is layering chocolate wafer cookies with a mixture of whipped cream and cream cheese. The moisture in the whipped cream softens the cookies until they become cake-like in texture.

It's like a giant Oreo cookie.

Icebox Cake

Icebox Cake

Notes

Don't forget to soften the cream cheese!

Icebox Cake

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups heavy whipping cream, chilled
  2. 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  3. 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  4. 1 9-ounce package chocolate wafer cookies
  5. 9 Oreo cookies, crushed

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, add heavy whipping cream and sugar, and beat using a hand mixer or whisk until soft peaks form, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  2. In a separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until soft. Slowly incorporate cream cheese, mixing on a low speed, until fully incorporated.
  3. Spread some of the cream cheese mixture on the bottom of a plate or cake caddy, covering it evenly. Arrange a layer of wafer cookies on top. Cover with a layer of cream cheese mixture and more wafer cookies. Repeat until you have used all the cookies. Spread the remaining cream cheese mixture evenly over the top and around the sides, so that it looks just like a layered cake.
  4. Cover loosely with plastic wrap or cake caddy cover, and refrigerate overnight.
  5. To serve, pat the sides of the cake with crushed Oreo cookies, then slice into wedges. Serve cold.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Serves 6-8
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
