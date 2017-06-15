 Skip Nav
Taste the States: 50 Iconic American Desserts
Taste the States: 50 Iconic American Desserts

After reading about every US state's iconic sweet treats, you'll want to take a road trip based solely on dessert. While you've likely had your state's fair share of the dessert it's known for, you're about to discover a whole new world of confections across America that you'll want to add to your food-focused bucket list. Keep reading to find out what each state is known for, and remember your favorites for the next time you're in the area. Spoiler alert: there's lots of pie involved.

— Additional reporting by Anna Monette Roberts

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds