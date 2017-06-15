 Skip Nav
15 Unconventional Cupcake Recipes
These Edible Pick-Up Sticks Let You Play With Your Food
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion
While the cupcake market may have reached its saturation point, it's safe to say most people aren't over the cupcake craze and are still as likely to bake a dozen at home as they were a few years ago. If you're yearning for something other than run-of-the-mill vanilla and chocolate, then take a look at these unique recipes — from vegan alternatives like pumpkin and chocolate chip cupcakes to booze-filled ones like Champagne cupcakes. Prepare to bust out the muffin tin!

sonya-ina sonya-ina 7 years
These too! http://www.yumsugar.com/2387075
lilkimbo lilkimbo 7 years
Also, I don't think that Yum was insinuating that it's official National Cupcake Day, just that it's Cupcake Day here at YumSugar!
lilkimbo lilkimbo 7 years
I think I'll be trying the Gin and Tonic ones! And I LOVE Guinness cake. It's delicious!
MissRobot MissRobot 7 years
They all look sooooo delicious!
buckley9383 buckley9383 7 years
I saw a cupcake on here a long time ago that was a Guinness cupcake- it looked SO good!
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 7 years
Some of these look good.
mondo mondo 7 years
It's not "National Cupcake Day". Officially, it's October 18th. Today is "National Soft Ice Cream Day". I used this guide. But, I'll enjoy the eye candy none the less! Cheers.
grlykool grlykool 7 years
This looks soooooo good.
