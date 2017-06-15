Interesting Cupcake Recipes
15 Unconventional Cupcake Recipes
Photo 1 of 17
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Unconventional Cupcake Recipes
While the cupcake market may have reached its saturation point, it's safe to say most people aren't over the cupcake craze and are still as likely to bake a dozen at home as they were a few years ago. If you're yearning for something other than run-of-the-mill vanilla and chocolate, then take a look at these unique recipes — from vegan alternatives like pumpkin and chocolate chip cupcakes to booze-filled ones like Champagne cupcakes. Prepare to bust out the muffin tin!