Joe Biden Loves Ice Cream So Much He's Literally Getting His Own Flavor
Joe Biden Getting His Own Ice Cream Flavor

Joe Biden Loves Ice Cream So Much He's Literally Getting His Own Flavor

In addition to his esteemed political career, Joe Biden is also kind of known for his unyielding love of ice cream — so much so, that he's about to get his very own flavor. Cornell University's Convocation Committee and Cornell Dairy are tirelessly working to name an ice cream flavor after the former vice president in anticipation of his upcoming commencement speech on May 27.

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, it all started when Molly Mandel, a soon-to-be graduate and former Cornell Dairy intern, learned that Biden would be speaking at her graduation. She then alerted Deanna Simons, the quality manager and academic programs coordinator at Cornell Dairy.

Though Simons was excited about the prospect of giving Biden his own flavor, she had to figure out where to begin. "There's these pictures of him eating all kinds of ice cream," she said. Adding, "I didn't even know how to figure out what his favorite ice cream is."

In a clever move, Simons called up the local creamery by the University of Delaware, which Biden attended as an undergraduate student. The UDairy Creamery disclosed that Biden's favorite flavor is old-fashioned chocolate chip. A classic, much like the man himself.

Now, Cornell Dairy has narrowed down their list of flavor names to five: Biden's Chocolate Bites, Bits n' Biden, Big Red, White and Biden, Not Your Average Joe's Chocolate Chip, and Uncle Joe's Chocolate Chip. The Convocation Committee will allow the school community to vote and the name will be revealed sometime leading up to the graduation. We have a feeling this honor will be right up there with his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Image Source: Getty / Saul Loeb / AFP
Joe BidenFood NewsIce Cream
by Erin Cullum
