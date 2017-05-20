 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pop-Tarts and Jolly Ranchers Collaborate For 3 Limited-Edition Flavors!
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Fast and Easy
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts and Jolly Ranchers Collaborate For 3 Limited-Edition Flavors!

Pop-Tarts and Jolly Ranchers are two of the best foods from your childhood, and they've just combined for the most epic breakfast ever. Pop-Tarts with Jolly Rancher flavors will be available for a limited time, and you're going to want to try all three flavors: Frosted Cherry, Frosted Green Apple, and Frosted Watermelon. It sounds like a dream that's too good to be true, but trust us, it's real! We imagine the new Pop-Tarts will be sweet and sour, just like your favorite hard candy, and toasting them will bring the flavors to life even more. According to a spokesperson for the product, Pop-Tarts Jolly Rancher flavors begin shipping to retailers and grocery stores nationwide this month, so keep your eyes peeled for these heaven-sent pastries.

Related
This Giant Wild Berry Pop-Tart Will Give You a Mega Dose of Nostalgia

Join the conversation
Food HybridsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingBreakfastJunk Food
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Subtle Unicorn Makeup
Beauty Trends
by Nicole Moleti
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
Chick-fil-A Secrets Revealed
Food News
7 Things You Never Knew About Chick-fil-A, Straight From an Employee
by Perri Konecky
Best New Snacks 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
Stylish Feminist Clothing
A Day Without a Woman
by Sarah Wasilak
Galaxy Bagels
Food News
by Terry Carter
Makeup by Jack Beauty Tutorials
Tweens and Teens
by Perri Konecky
McDonald's Soft Serve Ingredients
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Avocado Lattes
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Natural Remedies For Springtime Allergies
Congestion
Find Relief From Springtime Allergies With These Natural Remedies
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds