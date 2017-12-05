20 Gifts For Every Geek in the Kitchen

That person in your life who spends all his or her free time in the kitchen is often the most satisfying person to buy a holiday gift for, as chances are you'll wind up benefiting from that oh-so-kind purchase in the future. Now, we've made it even easier to find the right present by doing the legwork for you: we've gone through all the latest in food gadgetry across the world to come up with these 21 gifts that we promise any geek in the kitchen will love.