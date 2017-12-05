 Skip Nav
20 Gifts For Every Geek in the Kitchen

That person in your life who spends all his or her free time in the kitchen is often the most satisfying person to buy a holiday gift for, as chances are you'll wind up benefiting from that oh-so-kind purchase in the future. Now, we've made it even easier to find the right present by doing the legwork for you: we've gone through all the latest in food gadgetry across the world to come up with these 21 gifts that we promise any geek in the kitchen will love.

Range Smart Thermometer
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Perfect Drink Pro
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cutting Boards
Tablet Holding Cutting Board
$125
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cutting Boards
UncommonGoods Bar
Deluxe Molecular Styling Kit with Cookbook
$140
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bar
Messless Chocolate Milk Mixing Mug
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Motion-Activated Candy Dispenser
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Self-Chilling Glassware Duo
$75
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Elemental Water Bottle
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Digital BBQ Tongs
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cuisinart
Ice-45 Ice Cream Maker, Soft Serve Mix-it-In
$125 $99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Cuisinart Kitchen Appliances
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Grilled Cheese Toaster
$90
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Drop App
$79
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Kitchen Appliances
Anova Culinary Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker
$149 $99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kitchen Appliances
Crate & Barrel
Dash ® PancakeBot Pancake Printer
$499.99 $299.99
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Kitchen Appliances
Fizzics Beer System
$90
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hiku
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
KitchenAid
Spiralizer Plus
$150 $119.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more KitchenAid Home & Living
Aerogrow
AeroGarden Harvest Touch with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit
$179.95 $149.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Aerogrow Kitchen Appliances
Smoking Gun Hand-Held Food Smoker
$100
from surlatable.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
