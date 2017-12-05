Kitchen Gifts For Geeks
20 Gifts For Every Geek in the Kitchen
That person in your life who spends all his or her free time in the kitchen is often the most satisfying person to buy a holiday gift for, as chances are you'll wind up benefiting from that oh-so-kind purchase in the future. Now, we've made it even easier to find the right present by doing the legwork for you: we've gone through all the latest in food gadgetry across the world to come up with these 21 gifts that we promise any geek in the kitchen will love.
Tablet Holding Cutting Board
$125
from UncommonGoods
Deluxe Molecular Styling Kit with Cookbook
$140
from UncommonGoods
Ice-45 Ice Cream Maker, Soft Serve Mix-it-In
$125 $99.99
from Macy's
Anova Culinary Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker
$149 $99
from Target
Dash ® PancakeBot Pancake Printer
$499.99 $299.99
from Crate & Barrel
Spiralizer Plus
$150 $119.95
from Williams-Sonoma
AeroGarden Harvest Touch with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit
$179.95 $149.96
from Sur La Table
