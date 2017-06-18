In anticipation of the company's 80th anniversary on July 13, Krispy Kreme has begun selling glazed birthday cake doughnuts at select grocery stores. If you're like us, you're either taking a moment to process this news or wondering why Krispy Kreme didn't make birthday-cake-flavored doughnuts before.

According to various Instagram posts, the exciting flavor will be available as mini crullers and a traditional doughnut. Though Krispy Kreme has yet to make an official announcement, it's likely that the goods will be more widely available closer to the anniversary. Until then, we'll continue plotting ways to track them down. For pictures of the sweet creation, look ahead.