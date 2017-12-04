 Skip Nav
Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut

Santa Better Watch His Back, 'Cause Krispy Kreme Gifted Us With Gingerbread Doughnuts

In news that inexplicably hasn't happened sooner, Krispy Kreme is introducing a new Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut. In honor of National Gingerbread House Day — just go with it — Krispy Kreme will release the sweet treat consisting of gingerbread dough that has been coated in a gingerbread-molasses glaze.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said in a press release, "Gingerbread is a classic holiday flavor, and now there's a delicious new way to enjoy it with the classic qualities of our Original Glazed Doughnut."

Now here's a bit of bad news: the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut will only be available for one day on Dec. 12. We know, we know. That being said, if the seasonal doughnut ends up being a big hit, Krispy Kreme might feel inclined to bring it back next year. Work your magic, Santa.

Image Source: Krispy Kreme
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds