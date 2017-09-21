Doughnut Addicts, Prepare Your Nostrils For These Heavenly Krispy Kreme Candles

A post shared by EDudzińska 💋 (@edudzinska) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:05am PST

You can now fill your home with the intoxicating scents of your favorite doughnut shop, because freakin' Krispy Kreme-scented candles exist, you guys. Maybe 2017 isn't so bad after all!

These three-ounce, heaven-sent candles come in six tantalizing scents: Original Glazed, Dulce De Leche, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Powdered Blueberry, Maple Iced Glazed, and Pumpkin Spice (a new addition to the lineup). It looks like they first hit shelves back in 2015 at none other than the glorious establishment that is the Dollar Tree (so, yes, that means they literally cost $1 — what a steal!). I'm somehow just now becoming aware of their presence, thus making me wonder how on earth I survived the past two years without these precious masterpieces.



These Krispy Kreme Jelly Beans Might Be Even Better Than an Original Glazed Doughnut Related

A post shared by Kamilah King (@destineesjourneyrn) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:34am PST

I'm sure you're itching to get these doughnut-scented candles in your home ASAP, so let's talk purchasing options, shall we? If you don't live near a Dollar Tree (and weren't one of the lucky customers to snag one through its website before they sold out), don't fret, because you have some alternatives . . . though they unfortunately won't be just $1. A quick search on Amazon and eBay reveals that there are a handful of Krispy Kreme candles to go around, although they appear to be selling out fast. If you're planning on snagging one of these for yourself or a pal, I suggest placing an order as soon as you can.

Is it acceptable to buy these in bulk and scatter them across every surface in one's apartment? Asking for a friend . . .